Akhil Bharatiya Agarwal Sammelan appoints new office bearers for its Andhra Pradesh branch

Gopal Sharan Garg, the outfit’s president, says construction works of ‘Shakti Peetham’ of Goddess Mahalakshmi at Haryana’s Agroha are going on at a brisk pace

Published - July 14, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The new team of office bearers of the Andhra Pradesh branch of the Akhil Bharatiya Agarwal Sammelan was formed today in the presence of the Sammelan’s president Gopal Sharan Garg, general secretary Gopal Goyal and South India secretary Chandmal Agarwal, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, July 14.

While, Vinit Lohia has taken over as the new president of the state branch, Deepak Kansari and Sanjay Kumar Tikmani took over as secretary and treasurer respectively. All the three leaders hail from Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference on this occasion, Mr. Sharan Garg said that the first phase of the construction work of the world’s most powerful ‘Shakti Peetham’ of Goddess Mahalakshmi, being built at a cost of ₹500 crore, is going on at a brisk pace at Haryana’s Agroha, located about 190 km from New Delhi. He said the first phase of the construction which commenced two years ago, is expected to be completed by next year.

The 108-foot-tall and 108-foot-wide idol of the deity in the temple is being constructed on a 10-acre site.

Dholpur stone from Bhansi Pahad in Rajasthan is being used for the construction of the temple. Iron is not being used in the construction of the temple whose model is designed on the lines of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Sammelan’s president informed.

Mr. Goyal elaborated on the efforts of the Agarwal Sammelan in propagating the Hindu Dharma, promoting universal harmony and peace, and striving for Hindu welfare. The Sammelan was started after drawing inspiration from Agrasen Maharaj, who is worshipped by the Agarwal community and is gearing up to celebrate its golden jubilee soon, he said.

Sammelan’s Andhra Pradesh secretary Babulal Poddar and Agrawal Mahasabha’s Visakhapatnam president Bijendra Kumar Gupta were also present.

