Akasa Air launches services to Bengaluru from Visakhapatnam

December 10, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurating the Akasa Air services at the Visakhapatnam Internationl Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Akasa Air launched its 10 services from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru and from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching the services, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that in Andhra Pradesh there are about six airports and the State government is ready to encourage air service providers by providing all kinds of support.

Mr. Amarnath also urged the representatives of Akasa Air to provide service to other cities also such as Hyderabad, Goa and New Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that air traffic in Visakhapatnam should improve, as a number of international meetings and global summits are being planned in the city, in the coming days.

Praveen Iyer, Akula Aravind and Sagar Nayak of Akasa Air, spoke.

They said that plans are afoot to provide services to Hyderabad, Goa and Lucknow.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that all cooperation will be extended to the airline operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US