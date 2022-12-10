Akasa Air launches services to Bengaluru from Visakhapatnam

December 10, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Akasa Air launched its 10 services from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru and from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching the services, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that in Andhra Pradesh there are about six airports and the State government is ready to encourage air service providers by providing all kinds of support.

Mr. Amarnath also urged the representatives of Akasa Air to provide service to other cities also such as Hyderabad, Goa and New Delhi.

He said that air traffic in Visakhapatnam should improve, as a number of international meetings and global summits are being planned in the city, in the coming days.

Praveen Iyer, Akula Aravind and Sagar Nayak of Akasa Air, spoke.

They said that plans are afoot to provide services to Hyderabad, Goa and Lucknow.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that all cooperation will be extended to the airline operators.