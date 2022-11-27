AIYF stages protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

November 27, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Youths, under the aegis of the Visakha District Samithi of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), staged a half-naked protest opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), at the RTC Complex here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, AIYF district convener Y. Rambabu said that steel workers and representatives of the Left parties, people’s organisations, students and youth organisations have been staging protests against privatisation of the VSP ever since the BJP government had announced its decision to go for strategic sale of the steel plant.

He recalled that the steel plant was achieved after several sacrifices made by the people of Visakhapatnam and other parts of Andhra Pradesh on the slogan of ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku.’

Referring to the recent visit of the management of the Adani Group to VSP, Mr. Rambabu expressed anger at the Union government’s attitude towards Andhra Pradesh and ignoring the 660-day relay hunger strike by steel workers and the sentiments of the people of the State.

He alleged that the Union government was only interested in handing over the PSUs to corporate groups like Adani and Ambani.

He said that the VSP, which had contributed to the growth of Visakhapatnam city, would be protected at any cost. District Samithi co-convener N. Madhava Reddy and leaders Omkar, Lakshmi Narasimha and Tarun were among those who participated.