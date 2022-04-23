AITUC wins Visakhapatnam Steel Plant union polls

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) emerged victorious in the elections held for choosing the recognised trade union in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), on Saturday. INTUC and CITU secured the second and third positions respectively. AITUC bagged 3,481 votes and won with a majority of 466 votes. It was followed by INTUC with 3,015 and CITU with 2,724 votes.

The polling, which commenced early in the morning, concluded at 4 p.m. and counting of votes was taken up. There were only nine unions left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations on April 8.