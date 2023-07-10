AITUC national leader blames Modi govt for deceleration of PSUs

July 10, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) national secretary Ramakrishna Panda on Monday alleged that the Union government is looting public sector units (PSUs) to benefit corporate companies.

Mr. Panda was in the city to participate as the chief guest in a two-day training programme for AITUC youth workers under the aegis of AITUC affiliate Visakha Steel Workers Union (VSWU) at Ukkunagaram Andhrakesari Kalakshetram.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Mr. Panda said that the anti-people policies and anti-industrial reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led Central government were the main reasons for deceleration of many PSUs in the country and the increase in unemployment rate.

Mr. Panda predicted that the Centre will soon sell the national highways, Visakha steel plant, BSNL, petroleum companies, national banks and insurance companies to corporates.

AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesu said the country will go completely bankrupt if the BJP comes to power again.

The leaders called upon the cadre to prepare for movements across the country for the protection of labour rights.

AITUC leader and VSWU general secretary D. Adinarayana said they have been fighting to protect RINL-VSP from privatisation by organising protests, rallies, meetings and road shows across the State for the past 878 days. They said their movement would continue until the government heeds to their demand of stopping the privatisation of the plant.

VSWU additional general secretary J. Ramakrishna said hundreds of youth from A.P. and Telangana participated in the training programme, which focused on the rules and roles of workers’ unions, leaders and members.