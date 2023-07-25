AITUC district convention in Visakhapatnam on August 12, 13

July 25, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 13th AITUC district convention will be held in Visakhapatnam on August 12 and 13. Addressing a media conference, in this connection at the Port Union Office, on July 25, AITUC district general secretary B. Ch. Masen said AITUC was the first trade union federation in India.

It was formed under the chairmanship of Lala Lajpat Rai on October 31, 1920 in Bombay (Mumbai.) He claimed that it was the only union, which has been fighting for the rights of more than 40 crore workers in the unorganised sector in the country. He said that it was unfortunate that the Central government had converted 44 Labour laws into four Labour Codes and was trampling on the rights of the workers. He also found fault with the State government for toeing the line of the BJP government.

Mr. Masen alleged that the Centre was indulging in the sale of PSUs to corporate groups on a platter. He called upon the workers to continue their struggles against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which was the pride of Andhra Pradesh. He said that AITUC was fighting for the rights of the workers of Port, Shipyard, BHEL, Electricity Department, RTC, Medical and Municipal workers apart from workers in the unorganised sector.

AITUC district additional secretary M. Manmadha Rao, vice-president Satyanjaneya, S.A. Rahaman, Port Union leaders Pothanna, A.P.V. Shankaran, A. Babu and S. Ramana were present.

The convention would begin with a rally from Saraswathi Park to the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, at 10 a.m. on August 12. The rally would conclude in a public meeting.

A representatives meeting will be held at L Square Function Hall, near Canara Bank on Rama Talkies Road, at 9.30 a.m. on August 13.

