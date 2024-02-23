AITUC, CITU stage Black Day protest in Visakhapatnam decrying farmer’s death in police firing on the Punjab-Haryana border

February 23, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Black Day was organised by AITUC and CITU activists at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on Friday in protest against the death of a farmer in police firing on the Punjab-Haryana border.

AITUC district general secretary G.S.J. Atchuta Rao and CITU district secretary B. Jaggunaidu alleged that Shubkaran Singh, the young farmer, who was participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by farmers for the achievement of their demands, was the first victim of the police firing on the protesters. Denouncing the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the BJP-led government at the Centre, they said that several farmers were also injured in the firing, which was a ‘ploy to foil the protest’.

They alleged that the police had resorted to lathi charge, rubber bullets, teargas shells and used excessive force to quell the protest. They called upon the people to unite to teach a lesson to the BJP government, which was taking to ‘anti-Constitutional’ policies, and ‘anti-people’ policies, in the 2024 general elections.

AITUC district secretry M. Shankar Rao, CITU leader Krishna Rao, AITUC leaders Manmadha Rao, SK Rahaman, Kasireddy Satyanarayana, Padala Govind, Nagabushanam and Rajababu were among those who participated.

