GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AITUC, CITU stage Black Day protest in Visakhapatnam decrying farmer’s death in police firing on the Punjab-Haryana border

February 23, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
AITUC and CITU leaders and activists staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

AITUC and CITU leaders and activists staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A Black Day was organised by AITUC and CITU activists at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on Friday in protest against the death of a farmer in police firing on the Punjab-Haryana border.

AITUC district general secretary G.S.J. Atchuta Rao and CITU district secretary B. Jaggunaidu alleged that Shubkaran Singh, the young farmer, who was participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest by farmers for the achievement of their demands, was the first victim of the police firing on the protesters. Denouncing the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the BJP-led government at the Centre, they said that several farmers were also injured in the firing, which was a ‘ploy to foil the protest’.

They alleged that the police had resorted to lathi charge, rubber bullets, teargas shells and used excessive force to quell the protest. They called upon the people to unite to teach a lesson to the BJP government, which was taking to ‘anti-Constitutional’ policies, and ‘anti-people’ policies, in the 2024 general elections.

AITUC district secretry M. Shankar Rao, CITU leader Krishna Rao, AITUC leaders Manmadha Rao, SK Rahaman, Kasireddy Satyanarayana, Padala Govind, Nagabushanam and Rajababu were among those who participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.