Aishwarya Rastogi takes charge as DCP Zone I

Aishwarya Rastogi taking charge as the DCP

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2020 22:47 IST

Aishwarya Rastogi took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order – I) here on Tuesday. He was appointed as the DCP in place of S. Ranga Reddy, who was asked to report to police headquarters, Mangalagiri.

Prior to this, Mr. Rastogi was AIG (Admin) at the DGP office. The DCP had earlier worked in the district as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Narsipatnam, between January 2016 and December 2017. The State government has also transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O II) B. Uday Bhaskar and posted him as AIG, (Admin), DGP office. At present, the post of DCP Zone II is vacant.

Advertising

Advertising