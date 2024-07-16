ADVERTISEMENT

AISF members to interact with inmates of social welfare hostels in Andhra Pradesh from July 20 to know their problems

Published - July 16, 2024 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Peaceful protests will be organised at the Collectorates in the State from August 6 to throw light on the issues pertaining to students, says AISF State president

The Hindu Bureau

AISF leaders addressing a press conference at the CPI office at Allipuram in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) have announced that they would organise interaction with students and sleep-overs in the government hostels from July 20 to 30 to learn about the issues being faced by them. They also said that from August 6, State-wide peaceful protests will be organised at the Collectorates to throw light on the issues pertaining to the students.

Addressing a press conference at the CPI office here on Tuesday, AISF State president V. Johnson Babu alleged that students have not been receiving blankets, trunk boxes and plates from the past few years. From the past nine months, mess charges were not paid, due to which wardens are not able to provide good food, he said. He demanded that the government clear mess bills and implement the food menu properly.

AISF general secretary U. Nagaraju said that students are facing problems due to the online degree admissions. He urged the government to appoint Vice-Chancellors and Registrars in the universities.

