AISF members stage protest in Visakhapatnam seeking release of pending welfare hostel mess bills

Members of All India Student Federation (AISF) staged a protest demanding release of pending mess bills of the hostels and cosmetic charges to the students from the government-run SC,ST, BC and minority hostels. They alleged that there were several problems in the hostels and urged the government to appoint hostel wardens, cooks and security personnel immediately.

AISF district secretary U. Nagaraju alleged that the former YSRCP government and the present NDA government have completely failed in providing amenities to the students in the social welfare hostels. He said that the government must keep in mind the increase in prices of essential commodities and increase the mess charges, besides releasing the pending arears. He also said that the government should also pay ₹2,500 as cosmetic charges for the students. The AISF leaders also said that the government must provide fee reimbursement to the PG students.

Later, the members have also submitted a representation to the District Collector Harendhira Prasad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.