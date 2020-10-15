AISF deplores plan to hold diploma, Inter exams

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 October 2020 00:59 IST

‘State govt. not bothered about the safety of students in the pandemic situation’

All India Students Federation (AISF) has deplored the plan of the State government to hold diploma and degree first and second year examinations ignoring the UGC guidelines.

AISF State secretary B. Ranganna alleged that the State government was not bothered about the safety of the students in the pandemic situation. He demanded cancellation of the examinations and promotion of students to the next classes.

Advertising

Advertising

The students took out a rally from the Gandhi statue to the Collectorate. They wanted to submit a memorandum to the Collector but were stopped by the police. They were arrested and taken away to the Two Town Police Station.

The AISF leader also flayed the decision of the State government to hold examinations for Intermediate students. He warned that the agitation would be intensified, if the government failed to reconsider its decision.

AISF district secretary Phanindra Kumar and leaders Amar and Ganapathi participated in the agitation.