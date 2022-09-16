AISF activists demand action against accused in job scam

A protest being organised under the aegis of AISF-AIYF, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

People who were reportedly duped in the Smart Yojana Welfare Society scam staged a protest under the aegis of AISF-AIYF, demanding action against Indupudi Sudhakar, who allegedly cheated several youths after promising them employment, at the Gandhi Statue near GVMC on Thursday.

AISF district secretary G. Phanindra Kumar and convener Rambabu said that the accused Sudhakar had cheated jobless youths by collecting money from them in the name of Smart Yojana Welfare Society and issuing fake appointment letters to them. He had allegedly collected ₹300 crore from the jobless youths, he alleged.

The AISF leaders alleged that the accused had cheated the unemployed youths for three years as he had the backing of political parties. They demanded handing over of the case to the CBI or to a Sitting Judge of the High Court and stringent punishment of the guilty to prevent recurrence of such scams. They also demanded provision of jobs to the unemployed youths.

AIYF leaders M. Raju, and R. Tarun were present.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Anakapalli District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham while welcoming the arrest of Sudhakar, alleged that some BJP leaders were associated with him, and demanded that they be booked in the case. He said that the accused had collected lakhs of rupees from jobless youths by promising to provide them jobs as ‘smart village assistants’ and ‘executives’.

He had issued fake appointment letters to the applicants from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Araku, East and West Godavari districts. Mr. Lokanadham recalled that the CPI-M had lodged a complaint with the CID on September 2, 2021. He demanded a comprehensive probe into the case.