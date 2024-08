Airtel expanded its Wi-Fi services across an additional three million (30 lakh) households in Andhra Pradesh, according to Shivan Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, in a release here on Wednesday.

He said that customers can unlock a wide range of entertainment options including access to 22 plus OTTs, 350 plus television channels, and a reliable high speed wireless Wi-Fi services at an affordable tariff starting at ₹699 a month.

