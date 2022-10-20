Airport security to be tightened in the wake of YSRCP-JSP fiasco

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 20, 2022 09:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the recent alleged attack on YSRCP Ministers and party leaders at the city airport by JSP cadres and the subsequent political fiasco that erupted, the Visakhapatnam City Police have decided to strengthen the security systems at the airport.

An ACP-rank officer and an Inspector will be appointed exclusively to oversee security arrangements, especially during the movement of Ministers and VVIPs. It is learnt that ACP Govind Rao and Inspector N. Sai will be appointed.

This apart, the city police are also planning to place a shipping container on the premises to act as a makeshift police outpost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of late, the airport has become a focal point of political activities. Many leaders are making stopovers at the airport for a quick political meeting. It was here that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was detained by the police in February 2020 and sent back to Vijayawada after a high drama that ensued for over five hours.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In January 2017, Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, was stopped at the airport and not allowed to enter the city. After a stalemate of over four hours and a dharna on the tarmac by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he was sent back. Again in 2018, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked by a restaurant staffer inside the airport. This snowballed into a major controversy and was a major issue ahead of the 2019 Assembly election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app