Airport security to be tightened in the wake of YSRCP-JSP fiasco

Following the recent alleged attack on YSRCP Ministers and party leaders at the city airport by JSP cadres and the subsequent political fiasco that erupted, the Visakhapatnam City Police have decided to strengthen the security systems at the airport.

An ACP-rank officer and an Inspector will be appointed exclusively to oversee security arrangements, especially during the movement of Ministers and VVIPs. It is learnt that ACP Govind Rao and Inspector N. Sai will be appointed.

This apart, the city police are also planning to place a shipping container on the premises to act as a makeshift police outpost.

Of late, the airport has become a focal point of political activities. Many leaders are making stopovers at the airport for a quick political meeting. It was here that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was detained by the police in February 2020 and sent back to Vijayawada after a high drama that ensued for over five hours.

In January 2017, Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, was stopped at the airport and not allowed to enter the city. After a stalemate of over four hours and a dharna on the tarmac by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he was sent back. Again in 2018, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked by a restaurant staffer inside the airport. This snowballed into a major controversy and was a major issue ahead of the 2019 Assembly election.