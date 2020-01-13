Airlines, bus operators rake in the moolah ahead of Sankranti

Airlines and private bus operators have jacked up the ticket prices, cashing in on the huge passenger rush for Sankranti. Travel companies have increased the fare by three to four times.

Flight tickets from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada are now more than that to Hyderabad. Usually, a flight ticket from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada does not cost more than ₹2,500. But the prices have gone up three times. The minimum flight ticket fare for the journey from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada on January 14, a day before Sankranti, is around ₹6,600.

Similarly, flight tickets from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad or vice-versa is now available in the range of ₹3,500 and ₹4,600. The same for Bengaluru-bound flights is around ₹5,000.

“The airlines are doing this ahead of every festive season. We saw the same trend during the Dasara holidays a few months ago. It is time the authorities concerned intervened. The airlines can not keep increasing ticket prices as per their whims and fancies. There should be a gross maximum price,” says Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh president K. Vijaya Mohan.

Private bus operators have increased the fares. Several sleeper buses are now charging ₹2,700 for a ticket from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, while the fare for AC sleeper buses has touched ₹4,700. A multi-axle semi-sleeper bus travel is costing between ₹1,600 and ₹2,500.

The transport officials have launched a special drive against the bus operators charging exorbitant fare. The officials have registered cases against 119 bus operators during raids by January 10. As many as 65 buses have been seized.

“The raids will continue till January 25. Passengers can bring to our notice if any private bus operators are fleecing passengers,” says Deputy Transport Commissioner (Visakhapatnam) G. Raja Ratnam.