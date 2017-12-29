Aircraft museum a big draw

People queued up for the opening of TU-142 Aircraft Museum much before its opening for public on Thursday afternoon.

The musuem, inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind recently, was opened to public on the first day of Visakha Utsav.

Soon after the visit by Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Marketing Minister Ch. Adinarayana Reddy visited the aircraft museum it was thrown open to public.

The excitement was so much that a large number of persons that queued up at the Kursura submarine museum across the road immediately rushed to the TU 142.

Besides the flight simulator game set up as a part of museum proved a big draw.

The ticket was priced at ₹70 for the aircraft museum and at ₹100 for the simulator game.

Timings

The newly-opened TU-142 Aircraft Museum and the Kursura Submarine museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Visakha Utsav days, according to official information.