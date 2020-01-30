AirAsia offers discount on flight tickets

AirAsia has announced special discounts for flights from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur as part of its ‘Buy early, save more’ campaign. Travellers can book tickets between January 27 and February 2 for the travel period till August 31.

The fare after discount for those booking tickets three months in advance is ₹4,320, while same is ₹4,859 if tickets are booked two months in advance. Travellers booking tickets one month in advance will be charged ₹5,129. The bookings can be made by logging on to the www.airasia.com using the code ‘buyearly’.

The initiative is aimed at providing budget-friendly flying experience to tourists, AirAsia Commercial Head Raj Kumar said on Wednesday.