AIRA planning to establish Robotics University in Andhra Pradesh, says chairman

All India Robotics Association (AIRA) is planning to establish a Robotics University in Andhra Pradesh to focus on emerging technologies, said AIRA Chairman Kisshhan here on Friday.

He participated as a chief guest to deliver a tech talk on ‘Future of Robotics’, organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Technology.

While addressing the students, he advised them to play a pivotal role in driving national development through robotics by bringing fresh ideas, creativity and enthusiasm to the field. As catalysts of innovation, they could leverage their knowledge and skills to develop cutting-edge robotic technologies that address real-world challenges in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and more.

He said that AIRA was also taking initiatives to start the Centre for Advanced Robotic Research to drive innovation and development in robotics technology. He said that these initiatives would help the southern region to position itself as a leading hub for technological excellence in India.

He said that the research centre would focus on cutting-edge research, fostering collaboration between academia and industry, and advancing the capabilities of robotics in various applications. He hoped that the initiatives would position the region as a leader in robotic research and development.

He explained that to standardise robotics education in accordance with the needs of the industry, AIRA along with Electronic Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) has created a curriculum, assessment and certification framework.

He said that AIRA was developing standardised frameworks for Robotics Labs, Research Facilities, Centres of Excellence, along with an idea of a larger Robot Park that would create the ecosystem. AIRA collaborates closely with the IT & Electronic Sector Skill Council and the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to design and implement a specialised curriculum in robotics, he added.