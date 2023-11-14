Air Quality Index in Visakhapatnam deteriorates to ‘very poor’ after Deepavali festival

November 14, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam was the only city in the State (Andhra Pradesh) to join the list of polluted cities in the country on Monday (November 13) with heavy smog in the air due to people burning fireworks to celebrate Deepavali on Sunday (November 12).

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPPB) real-time data, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) level is 322 at 7 p.m. on Monday. The 322 is the Particulate Matter 2.5. The highest was 344 between zero hours and 1 am (midnight). This is indicated as the second highest risk level marked as Red (very poor- between 300 and 400). The first highest risk level is Maroon Red (severe - above 400).

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials attributed this `Red’ category AQI level to Deepavali celebrations and weather conditions.

An APPCB scientist told The Hindu on condition of anonymity, “We have rarely seen Red category AQI levels in Visakhapatnam so far. We are also analysing data on air pollution levels by installing manual data collection devices at nine locations. We can reveal the analysis by Tuesday. But, according to our CPPB’s real-time data, we have seen AQI’s Red mark since 3 p.m. on Monday (it was 224 at 3 p.m. on November 12), and it will hopefully come down by next day.”

The scientist further said that usage of high volume of firecrackers, high humidity levels in the air, and inverse conditions in the atmosphere could be the factors behind the Red category AQI in the city this time. Inversion factors are the blocking of cold winds in the air. This blockage is due to the obstruction of cold air filled with smoke and micro particles of crackers and chemicals used in firecrackers, the environmentalist explained.

This apart, Visakhapatnam has only one CPPB’s CAAQMS (Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations) station. It is located in dense traffic at the Dwarakanagar. This can not be a representative of the whole city when compared with cities like Delhi, which has 40 such stations, the scientist added.

On the other hand, firecracker traders said that this time the weather was favourable for their business. So, they were able to earn good money from this Deepavali special business due to clear weather conditions unlike previous years except during the COVID 19 period. This was a good sign for both the merchant and the customers.

Each firecracker trader usually sells about 100-150 kg of firecrackers worth about ₹1 lakh per day if the weather is favourable. The traders are believed to have procured at 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh kg of firecrackers from the manufacturing units in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

“Most of the Deepavali period we usually face adverse weather conditions like low pressure, depression or cyclone. This indirectly affects our business. But this time there was no such situation. This made our business easy and profitable,” said A. Suresh, a firecracker trader at the AU Engineering College grounds, here.

Speaking to The Hindu, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director S. Stella also admitted that there was no adverse weather this time ahead of Deepavali. “Normally, November is a favourable month for the formation of low pressures to cyclones under the influence of Northeast monsoon conditions. But this year no such weather conditions were seen before Deepavali. However, a low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.”