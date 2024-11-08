ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan visits Eastern Naval Command to strengthen inter-command coordination 

Published - November 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), accompanied by Latha Saju, Regional President of the Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA), arrived at Visakhapatnam recently (November 5) on his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command.

During the visit, he interacted with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and engaged in discussions focusing on inter-command coordination. During other interactions, he was briefed on the responsibilities and operational activities of the Indian Navy along the Eastern Seaboard, according to a statement issued by the ENC on Friday.

During his stay, the CINCAN visited a submarine and key naval units including Naval Dockyard and Eksila. His visit reaffirms the importance of strengthening inter-service cooperation and co-ordinated operations to ensure security and stability in the region.

