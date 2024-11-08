 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan visits Eastern Naval Command to strengthen inter-command coordination 

Published - November 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), accompanied by Latha Saju, Regional President of the Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA), arrived at Visakhapatnam recently (November 5) on his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command.

During the visit, he interacted with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and engaged in discussions focusing on inter-command coordination. During other interactions, he was briefed on the responsibilities and operational activities of the Indian Navy along the Eastern Seaboard, according to a statement issued by the ENC on Friday.

During his stay, the CINCAN visited a submarine and key naval units including Naval Dockyard and Eksila. His visit reaffirms the importance of strengthening inter-service cooperation and co-ordinated operations to ensure security and stability in the region.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.