Air Force Association to conduct awareness drives on armed forces at schools, colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 18, 2022 21:54 IST

The Air Force Association (AFA), at its meeting at Utkal Samaj here recently, has decided to conduct awareness drives on the armed forces through conduct of seminars at schools and colleges all over Andhra Pradesh. The meeting also decided to organise a membership drive all over the State.

The meeting also discussed on the need to organise blood donation camps for the benefit of Air Force fraternity as well as to meet the needs of the general public.

The meeting was chaired by Y. Satyanarayana, a Veteran Sergeant and the first Vice- Chancellor of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam.

Veteran Sergeant Chandrasekhara Rao, Veteran Junior Warrant Officer Nagula Srinivasa Rao and the convener of AFA, Visakhapatnam Chapter, Veteran Jr. Warrant Officer Somnath Sahoo participated.

