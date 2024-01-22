GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air Asia to operate direct flight to Bangkok from Vizag

January 22, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Here’s good news for air travellers from Visakhapatnam. Air Asia has announced operation of a new direct flight from Vizag to Bangkok for three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with effect from April 9, 2024.

Flight no. FD 116 will take off from Bangkok (DMK) at 10.05 p.m. (local time) and land in Vizag (VTZ) at 11.20 p.m. (IST). In the return direction, FD 117 will take off from Vizag at 11.50 p.m. and land in Bangkok at 4.15 a.m.(local time),

The airline has announced an all-in one way introductory fares starting from Rs.7,999 for booking till Jan 30, 2024 for the travel period April 9 to Oct 26, 2024. Thailand is one hour 30 minutes ahead of India.

Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) president K. Vijay Mohan said that a delegation from the association went to the Air Asia headquarters in Malaysia recently and convinced them on the demand for flights to Vizag and Malaysia and Thailand. He said that Thai Airways would also start flights from Vizag in April this year.

