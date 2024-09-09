Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur cancelled, others delayed due to poor visibility, rains in Vizag

Poor visibility due to continuous rainfall in Visakhapatnam since Saturday night has led to the cancellation of flight no. AK 0083/AK 0082 AirAsia from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Earlier during the day, there were delays in the arrival and departure of flights at Visakhapatnam Airport from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The 15 1528 Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam flight, which was scheduled to take off from Bengaluru at 6.25 a.m. was delayed due to low visibility and finally landed in Visakhapatnam at 12.10 p.m. The other flights delayed are: 15 1528 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad; 15 1529 Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam will arrive at 3.30 p.m. and 15 1529 Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru will depart at 4 p.m. and IX 1946 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam and 1945 Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad, according to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy.

