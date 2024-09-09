GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur cancelled, others delayed due to poor visibility, rains in Vizag

Published - September 09, 2024 09:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representional image

Representional image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Poor visibility due to continuous rainfall in Visakhapatnam since Saturday night has led to the cancellation of flight no. AK 0083/AK 0082 AirAsia from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Earlier during the day, there were delays in the arrival and departure of flights at Visakhapatnam Airport from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The 15 1528 Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam flight, which was scheduled to take off from Bengaluru at 6.25 a.m. was delayed due to low visibility and finally landed in Visakhapatnam at 12.10 p.m. The other flights delayed are: 15 1528 Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad; 15 1529 Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam will arrive at 3.30 p.m. and 15 1529 Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru will depart at 4 p.m. and IX 1946 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam and 1945 Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad, according to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:22 am IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.