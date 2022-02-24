Visakhapatnam: AIMA organises panel discussion on ‘radical change’

On the occasion of All India Management Association’s 66 th foundation day and 16 th National Management Day, the Visakhapatnam chapter of AIMA organised a panel discussion on the theme ‘Thriving on uncertainty: Managing Radical Change’, in association with the Department of Commerce and Management Studies (DCMS), Andhra University, on Thursday.

Prof. V. Krishna Mohan, Registrar of Andhra University, N. Sambasiva Rao, president of VIMA, and Winston SK Adams, vice president of Fluentgrid Limited participated.