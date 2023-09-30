AIILSG’s new regional centre inaugurated on Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam

September 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

All India Institute Of Local Self Government’s (AIILSG) new regional centre for Visakhapatnam was inaugurated on the Andhra University campus here on Saturday.

The Institute collaborated with AU to run a diploma course on three different subjects separately including Sanitary Inspector, executive diploma in Hospital Management, and Geographical Information System- Remote Sensing.

The joint certification after the completion of the courses will be done by Andhra University & AIILSG.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the centre.

AIILSG’s officials from Mumbai Devarshi Pandya and the centre regional director Berender Singh Farthyal participated.