AIDWA to organise national executive meeting in Visakhapatnam from February 22 to 25

February 05, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The national executive meeting of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 22 to 25, and it will commence with a huge public rally and public meeting on the inaugural day.

Announcing this at a media conference at the CITU office here on Monday, AIDWA national treasurer S. Punyavathi called upon all women to make the programme a success. She said that Visakhapatnam was the right place for the women’s national meet as the city was the base for several struggles for the rights of women.

The all India president and secretary of AIDWA among others would attend the meeting. The leaders expected to participate in the meeting include Mariam Dhavale, Subhashini Ali, Malini Bhattacharya, K.K. Sailaja, Keerthi Singh, Jagamathi Sanghavan, Manjit and Archana Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Punyavathi said that A.P. Mahila Sangham, which was formed in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh in 1936, has been waging relentless struggles on the issues pertaining to the women. It became a part of the all India association and transformed into AIDWA. The association has one crore members all over the country. It has waged struggles and was instrumental in enactment of various Acts for the protection of women, she said.

Ms. Punyavathi alleged that after the formation of the BJP-led government, the rights and freedom of women were being curtailed. The Centre was trying to suppress women in the name of caste, religion and religious beliefs. She alleged that the ‘Beti bachao, beti padao’ was a mere slogan but the reality was otherwise. The promise of two crore jobs a year, was not honoured and the culprits in the Bilkis Bano case were released, she alleged.

She said that despite the advancement of technology, the disparities in the conditions of women and men were still continuing. The upholding of women’s rights was the basis for their protection and freedom. An action plan would be formulated at the AIDWA national meet in the city to ensure a better future for women.

She appealed to all sections of the people, particularly students, youth, those with a progressive outlook, intellectuals and others to attend the meet and make it a success.

AIDWA district president B. Padma and secretary Y. Satyavathi were present at the media conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.