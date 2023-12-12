ADVERTISEMENT

AIDWA to hold national conference in Visakhapatnam in next February

December 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

AIDWA national leader Punyavathi speaking at a preparatory meeting ahead of the forthcoming national conference of AIDWA, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) will hold a national-level conference in Visakhapatnam from February 23 to 25, 2024, itss national leader S. Punyavathi said at the invitation committee meeting held at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram here on Tuesday.

She urged the AIDWA leaders and participants of the programme to mobilise women to participate in the conference.

“In the past women have played a key role in protecting public assets and privatisation of many PSUs. A similar fighting spirit should be expected for continuous participation of women in AIDWA activities across the country, especially in States and regions like Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam,” said Ms. Punyavathi.

The AIDWA State leader B. Padma said that privatisation move of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant would also be discussed at the conference. She said that women would support the ongoing protests against the Centre’s proposal for disinvestment of the steel plant.

