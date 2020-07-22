AIDWA seeks better amenities at Araku hospital

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has sought the appointment of a gynaecologist and an anaesthetist at the area hospital at Araku.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, AIDWA State president B. Prabhavathi and district secretary V.V. Jaya noted that the hospital serves the two lakh people of five mandals in the Agency area. It was upgraded into a 150-bed hospital from a 50-bed hospital, but the staff strength was not increased proportionately.

The hospital gets between 800 and 1,000 OP cases a day but has only six doctors. It is also faces shortage of equipment and the non-availability of a gynaecologist and anaesthetist was causing untold hardship to pregnant women. It was sometimes leading to infant and maternal mortality with delivery cases being referred to the King George Hospital, more than 100-km away in the city. They also noted that lack of mobile signal in some of the tribal areas was coming in the way of 108 ambulances, reaching those villages. They sought allocation of sufficient doctors and health staff to meet the requirements of the upgraded hospital.