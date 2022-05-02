AIDWA protests rise in crime against women in Andhra Pradesh

‘State government is not taking adequate measures to ensure safety of women’

The government should own moral responsibility for the series of alleged rapes that have occurred in the State in the recent past, AIDWA Visakha City Committee leaders have demanded.

The AIDWA representatives staged a protest at Jagadamba centre here on Monday against the growing crimes against women in the State.

The AIDWA representatives said that the rapes and gang-rape of women in Guntur district during the last one week have created a feeling of insecurity among women. They attributed the growing incidents of crime against women to the increase in the ganja and illicit drug trade. They alleged that the State government was not taking adequate measures to ensure safety of women, except saying that the DISHA app was brought for their safety.

They said that many women in the State were illiterate, who were unaware of the usage of apps. The AIDWA leaders alleged that the government was limiting itself to meeting and consoling the victims and initiating hasty measures after the occurrence of such incidents, instead of going to the root of the problem and taking remedial measures. They also deplored the reported statements of Home Minister Taneti Vanita attributing the growing incidents of such crimes to the upbringing of girls by their mothers. They demanded that the Home Minister tender an apology to the women of the State for making such a statement.

The AIDWA representatives demanded among other things implementation of the recommendations of Justice Varma Commission, strengthening of the Nirbhaya Act, setting up of Fast Track Courts to deal with such cases, speeding up of investigation and stringent punishment of the guilty, measures to end the liquor, drugs and ganja mafia and ban on porn movies.

AIDWA State president B. Prabhavathi, city president B. Padma, secretary Y. Satyavathi, city committee leaders R. Varalakshmi, K. Kumari, B. Bharathi, A. Pushpa, K. Mani, Sulochana, D. Kondamma, V. Bharathi, N. Kondamma and N. Bhavani were among those who participated in the protest.