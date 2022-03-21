AIDWA pays rich tributes to Mallu Swarajyam at a meet in Visakhapatnam

Speakers recall her unparalleled courage in taking up arms against the Razakars

Rich tributes were paid to Telangana Armed Struggle leader and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) founder Mallu Swarajyam, at a condolence meeting held at the CITU Office here on Monday.

Mallu Swarajyam had died of ill health recently. AIDWA Senior leader R. Bhagyalakshmi garlanded a portrait of Mallu Swarajyam and paid tributes.

The participants recalled the unparalleled courage of Swarajyam in taking up arms against the Razakars, who harassed the people during the despotic rule of the Nizam between 1946 and 1951.

She was an inspiration to women in those days. The Nizam Government had placed a reward of ₹10,000 on her head but she did not care and continued her struggles on behalf of the common people.

Mallu Swarajyam founded AIDWA and inspired several women through her fiery speeches. She was elected twice from Tungaturthi constituency as an MLA in combined Andhra Pradesh. She had rendered services as national leader of AIDWA and as general secretary of AP Mahila Sangham. She had worked relentlessly to focus on the problems of women and to bring them to the notice of the government. She had waged struggles on the demand ‘equal pay for equal work’. While working for the development of her constituency, she drew the attention of the Revenue Divisional Officer on waste lands and strive for distribution them to landless poor.

She had worked relentlessly for awakening women across the State. She had also played a prominent role in the anti-arrack agitation. She used to work on the fields of her relatives in her childhood and forged unity among the agricultural labourers. She inspired the women agricultural labourers with her songs and revolted against the ill-treatment of women by the landlords.

Mallu Swarajyam was a member of the Committee, appointed by the N.T. Rama Rao government for granting of property rights to women, and toured all over the State. She pulled up the government in the Assembly on the lack of toilets for women.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi described the death of Mallu Swarajyam as an irreparable loss to women and the Communist movement. She said that the right tribute to her memory was to strive to achieve her ideals.

AIDWA city secretary Y. Satyavathi presided.

State president B. Prabhavathi, city president B. Padma, AIDWA district president VV Jaya and secretary S. Aruna, city leaders B. Ramani, B. Eswaramma, senior leaders V. Lakshmi, B. Anantalakshmi and Mangamma were among those who participated.