AIDWA demands RGV’s arrest

Forming a human chain near Poorna Market here on Monday, members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), have demanded the arrest of director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) before International Women’s Day.

The City Police have booked five cases against the director under IPC Sections 354 A, 500, 504 and 509 and under Section 67 of IT Act, based on a complaint filed by an AIDWA activist, who alleged that the director had insulted her and womanhood in a TV show.

“Despite our complaint, the police have not taken any action against RGV. And now the director is planning to host a meeting on March 7. We will not allow that to happen and will lay siege around the airport and the venue,” said AIDWA city secretary R.N. Madhavi.

Apart from raising RGV’s issue, the activists also highlighted the cause of International Women’s Day and how women workers in Russia and the USA had fought their employment rights, including working hours and equal wages for equal work, in the early 20th century.

The AIDWA members demanded that the government increase the allocation for women welfare in the budget, implement the 33% reservation and improve security of women.