AIDWA demands resignation of Haryana Chief Minister and Union Home Minister owning moral responsibility for death of farmer in police firing

February 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A rally was organised, and later a human chain was formed by All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leaders and members at Dabagardens here on Friday demanding the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the death of a farmer in police firing.

AIDWA national president P.K. Sreemathi, national secretary Mariam Dhawale and treasurer S. Punyavathi said that the prosperity of farmers was of paramount importance for a nation to prosper. It was unfortunate that farmers, who feed the nation, were plunged in debt, being subjected to humiliation and were being driven to take the extreme step. They alleged that the prime cause of this situation was the ‘pro-corporate policies’ of the Central government.

The prices of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides have gone up exorbitantly. The Centre was cutting the subsidy on these agricultural inputs and imposing further burden on the farmers. The farmers were unable to get remunerative prices for their produce and they were making huge losses.

They recalled that the farmers had staged a prolonged agitation in Delhi following which the Union government was forced to withdraw the farm laws brought out by it. The Central government during the talks with the farmers had agreed to bring out a law to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers. The Centre had failed to keep its promise forcing the farmers to revive their agitation as part of which the call for ‘Chalo Delhi’ was given.

They alleged that barbed wires were put up, barricades erected and nails were put on the roads to prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi. They also alleged that the BJP government in Haryana had ordered firing on the farmers, which resulted in the death of a farmer. They demanded an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and stringent punishment of the guilty.

