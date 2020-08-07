Aid given to kin of landmine victims

Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), S. Venkateswar, on Friday handed over cheques of ₹1 lakh each to the families of M .Ajay Kumar (20) and M. Mohan Kumar (26), tribals from Chintalaveedhi village, who were killed when they stepped on a landmine allegedly planted by the Maoists in Jamiguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhapatnam district on August 2.

Following instructions from the State government, the families were called to ITDA PO office on Friday and the cheques were given. Dr. Venkateswar assured all help to the families of the deceased.

The family members of the deceased sought a road to their village. The Project Officer responded positively to their appeal.