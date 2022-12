December 26, 2022 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has published a book ‘Data Structures, Theory and Practicals’ on its e-Kumbh website which is essential for software engineering professionals. This book was written by N.B. Venkateswarlu from the city. The AICTE has identified experts from across the country on science, engineering and information technology and is making their books available for students, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.