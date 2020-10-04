AIARLA seeks cancellation of granite mining lease

A protest being held at Cheemalapadu.

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 00:30 IST

‘Survey nos. 4 and 5 were created in forest block’

All India Agricultural and Rural Labourers Association (AIARLA) has urged the Principal Secretary of Mines and Geology to cancel the mining lease issued in Cheemalapadu Reserve Forest of Ravikamatham mandal in Vishakhapatnam district.

AIARLA national secretary P.S. Ajay Kumar, in a letter to the Principal Secretary, alleged that the two survey numbers 4 and 5 were created in Compartment number 800 of Cheemalapadu Reserve Forest block and the then officials of the Forest, Mining and Revenue Departments colluded with the granite mining company Stone Plus and created new revenue survey numbers in the RF.

Advertising

Advertising

He pointed out that the then Divisional Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam, had asked the Assistant Director (Mines) of Anakapalle not to issue transit permits to the Stone Plus company, but the AD went ahead and issued permits. The DFO had also reported the matter to Director, Mines and Geology, Amaravati, requesting that the mining lease be cancelled and requested the District Collector to take action to cancel the mining lease and to initiate action against officers who created new revenue survey numbers in the RF.

Mr. Ajay Kumar pointed out that DFO is an IFS officer and first-class magistrate and is a responsible and competent authority to protect the forest. Unfortunately, his request has not been taken seriously and acted upon.

He urged the Principal Secretary to immediately act upon it.