AIARLA members take out rally seeking release of funds for welfare hostels

The delay in release of funds impacting the maintenance of hostels affecting the quality and standard of food provided to students, says AIARLA national secretary

Published - July 06, 2024 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of All India Agricultural & Rural Labour Association (AIARLA) took out a rally demanding solution to their pending issues in the tribal schools at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district. The rally was conducted from the Narsipatnam RTC bus stand to the Sub-Collector’s office, in which parents of hostel students from Golugonda, Nathavaram and Rolugunta mandals participated. A memorandum was submitted to the Tahsildar at the Sub-Collector’s office.

The members sought immediate release of funds for Social, Tribal, and BC student hostels by the government. They also mentioned about the sanitation issues in the BC boys hostels. They also urged immediate deployment of Group 1 officers as nodal officers to inspect the staff and infrastructure conditions of the hostels.

National Secretary, AIARLA, P.S. Ajay Kumar, said that no funds have been released for the welfare hostels in the district for the past six months. This delay impacts the maintenance of hostels, especially affecting the quality and standard of food provided to the students, which is crucial for their physical and mental growth. He also said that with government officials busy with election duties, necessary repairs, generally undertaken during the summer vacation, were not taken up, forcing students to adjust to the inadequate facilities.

D. Prasad, G. Suribabu, E. Adilakshmi, T. Ravi and other members of AIARLA were present

