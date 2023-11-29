AI platform Swaasa analyses coughs to assess risks and identify respiratory diseases, says founder

November 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Swaasa, an AI platform, which analyses cough sounds to assess risks and identify respiratory diseases, has become the world’s first company, to get a licence for the device, which uses cough as a marker, according to its developer and founder of Swaasa Narayana Rao Sripada.

Mr. Narayana Rao gave a presentation on the app, while P.V. Sudhakar, former Principal of Andhra Medical College(AMC) and present Dean of NRI Institute of Medical Sciences, gave a presentation on the growing use of AI in the field of medicine, and its benefits and apprehensions among the medical community, at a programme organised here on Wednesday.

Dr. Sudhakar expressed happiness that ‘Swaasa’ was validated by a team of doctors of Andhra Medical College, when he was the Principal, during 2021. Describing AI in medicine as a ‘revolution’, he said that it has entered areas like detection of diseases to performing robotic surgeries.

One should remember that AI, has been developed by humans, and the complete information would be fed into the device to deal with any situation, detect diseases and generate solutions with greater accuracy and at a much faster pace. There would be initial resistance to new ideas as skeptics could raise question of ethics and loss of employment.

The validation process for Swaasa had revealed that it could be used to protect the healthcare worker and doctors from detecting the disease of the patient without even going near him, and it proved to be a boon, particularly during COVID-19. The patient would have to cough into the microphone, while the doctor or healthcare worker could see the data and get an analysis on his mobile phone. Instant diagnosis, immediate treatment and negligible costs give AI an advantage over conventional system of medicine, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar commended the technology developers for getting an award of ₹10 lakh from Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation. He, however, said that one should remember that AI doesn’t replace doctors and healthcare workers. It was only complementary and supportive but not an alternative.

Mr. Narayana Rao said that validations of the app was done in AMC, CMC at Vellore, and AIIMS in New Delhi. The advantage of Swaasa was that the cost would be much lower and the results generated much faster, he added.

