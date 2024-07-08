ADVERTISEMENT

AI Hub inaugurated at ENC in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 08, 2024 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Artificial Intelligence Experience Hub was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, FOC-in-C, Eastern Naval Command at the Maritime Reference Library, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

As part of the Indian Navy’s efforts to imbibe cutting-edge technologies, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Hub was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command at the Maritime Reference Library, here on Monday.

The AI hub is equipped with AI tools and applications to enthuse personnel to take advantage of the transformational advances in artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to foster exposure, learning, and encourage germination and follow-up of used cases across multiple domains, according to a press release.

