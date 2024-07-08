AI Hub inaugurated at ENC in Visakhapatnam

As part of the Indian Navy’s efforts to imbibe cutting-edge technologies, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Hub was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command at the Maritime Reference Library, here on Monday.

The AI hub is equipped with AI tools and applications to enthuse personnel to take advantage of the transformational advances in artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to foster exposure, learning, and encourage germination and follow-up of used cases across multiple domains, according to a press release.