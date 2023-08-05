ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of scheduled visits of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Anakapalli police invoke Section 30 of Police Act

August 05, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The police have also said conduct of rallies, public meetings either at an open place or even in the internal roads is completely prohibited. Violating the rules, will invite punishment under Section 30 of police Act, a release said.

The Hindu Bureau

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ahead of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled visits in the next one week, the district police have announced that Section 30 of Police Act is being enforced in sub-divisions of Narsipatnam, Parawada and Anakapalli.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu will visit irrigation projects, highlight failures of YSR Congress government in completing them: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

The police have also said that conduct of rallies, public meetings either at an open place or even in the internal roads is completely prohibited. Violating the rules, will invite punishment under Section 30 of police Act, a release on August 5 from the district police stated.

K. Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Visakhapatnam on August 8. He is set to visit several irrigation projects in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam, including Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi. A public meeting was also planned on August 8 tentatively at V. Madugula.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be arriving at Visakhapatnam for a 10-day ‘Varahi Yatra’ scheduled to begin from August 10. During the yatra, he will visit the location of lands that are embroiled in controversies, including a few in Anakapalli district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US