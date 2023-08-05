HamberMenu
Ahead of scheduled visits of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Anakapalli police invoke Section 30 of Police Act

The police have also said conduct of rallies, public meetings either at an open place or even in the internal roads is completely prohibited. Violating the rules, will invite punishment under Section 30 of police Act, a release said.

August 05, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ahead of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled visits in the next one week, the district police have announced that Section 30 of Police Act is being enforced in sub-divisions of Narsipatnam, Parawada and Anakapalli.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu will visit irrigation projects, highlight failures of YSR Congress government in completing them: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

The police have also said that conduct of rallies, public meetings either at an open place or even in the internal roads is completely prohibited. Violating the rules, will invite punishment under Section 30 of police Act, a release on August 5 from the district police stated.

K. Pawan Kalyan. File

K. Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Visakhapatnam on August 8. He is set to visit several irrigation projects in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam, including Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi. A public meeting was also planned on August 8 tentatively at V. Madugula.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be arriving at Visakhapatnam for a 10-day ‘Varahi Yatra’ scheduled to begin from August 10. During the yatra, he will visit the location of lands that are embroiled in controversies, including a few in Anakapalli district.

