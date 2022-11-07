Ahead of Prime Minister’s visit, Visakhapatnam gets a facelift

Damaged street lights are being replaced while greenery on the median is being pruned to make it look attractive

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to launch development works worth over ₹10,000 crore during a public meeting at Andhra University grounds, the city is being decked up.

Several important roads which lead to Andhra University and which are likely to have VIP movement like Chinna Waltair, Siripuram Resapuvanipalem, Ram Nagar and VIP Road are being repaired and potholes are being filled. While works on some roads have already started, it is about to begin on a few other lanes. Road markings and median paintings are being done.

Police personnel checking vehicles at Jodugullapalem in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Damaged street lights are being replaced while greenery on the median is being pruned to make it look attractive. Walls are being painted with attractive mural paintings in many areas. Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC),Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Authority (VMRDA) and the EPDCL are monitoring the ongoing beautification works. It is learnt that important junctions and buildings in the city will be illuminated with decorative lighting during Mr. Modi's arrival on November 11.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu on Monday conducted a review meeting with heads of various departments, Zonal Commissioners and Superintending Engineers to discuss about the arrangements. He instructed the officials to strictly ensure that protocol was followed during the two-day programme. He directed them to repair street lights and maintain cleanliness of the streets and the areas likely to be visited by the Prime Minister.