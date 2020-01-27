Visakhapatnam

Agriculture, irrigation among toppriorities, says Srikakulam Collector

Collector J. Nivas presenting an award to retired chief engineer C.V.N. Murthy at the 71 st Republic Day celebrations, in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Cheques worth ₹1.3 crore given away to BC Corporation beneficiaries

The government is according a top priority to the agriculture and irrigation, Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said here on Sunday.

Participating in the 71st Republic Day celebrations, Mr. Nivas hoisted the tricolour. Speaking on the occasion, he said the district is witnessing an overall progress with the effective implementation of development activities and welfare schemes.

“The prime focus of the administration is on development of agriculture as it will ensure a decent livelihood to thousands of families,” he said.

Welfare schemes

The Collector hoped that all the irrigation projects including that of Vamsadhara would be completed soon and water would reach the tail-end farmers.

Several welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi, YSR Rythu Bharosa and others are being implemented successfully.

He gave away a special award to retired chief engineer C.V.N. Murthy who had donated a major chunk of his properties for setting up an old-age home . Earlier, the Collector inspected the parade and went round the exhibition stalls.

The Collector presented cheques worth ₹1.3 crore to the beneficiaries of BC Corporation, while SHG members were given benefits worth ₹8.17 crore under the Stree Nidhi programme.Joint Collector K. Sreenivasulu, Assistant Collector A. Bhargava Teja and other officials were also present on the occasion.

