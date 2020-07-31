Agricultural power consumers urged to use good rating capacitors

Agricultural electricity consumers of AP EPDCL should use only ISI mark pump sets, HDPE pipe/RPVC pipe, pressure less foot valve, adequate rating of capacitors for HP motors as per Demand Side Management (DSM) norms and APERC electricity tariff Rules 2020-21, according to A.V.V. Surya Pratap, Superintending Engineer, Operation Circle, APEPDCL.

A good rating capacitor for the HP motor will improve the performance and life of the motor, he said in a statement here on Thursday. Thereby it will also result in an automatic reduction of line losses. Agricultural consumers can get more information about the rating of the capacitor and its availability from the nearest Section AE office.

Those, who have already equipped the recommended rating capacitors to their HP motors should inform the same to the respective AE offices, failing which action would be initiated as per the APERC Rules, he said.