Agricultural power consumers urged to use good rating capacitors

Agricultural electricity consumers of AP EPDCL should use only ISI mark pump sets, HDPE pipe/RPVC pipe, pressure less foot valve, adequate rating of capacitors for HP motors as per Demand Side Management (DSM) norms and APERC electricity tariff Rules 2020-21, according to A.V.V. Surya Pratap, Superintending Engineer, Operation Circle, APEPDCL.
A good rating capacitor for the HP motor will improve the performance and life of the motor, he said in a statement here on Thursday. Thereby it will also result in an automatic reduction of line losses. Agricultural consumers can get more information about the rating of the capacitor and its availability from the nearest Section AE office.
Those, who have already equipped the recommended rating capacitors to their HP motors should inform the same to the respective AE offices, failing which action would be initiated as per the APERC Rules, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath