AGREM Technosol to establish new facility for manufacturing advanced sensors at AMTZ Vizag

The advanced sensors and electronics will enhance diagnostic accuracy, patient monitoring, and treatment efficacy, contributing to improved healthcare outcomes

Published - July 15, 2024 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

AGREM Technosol Pvt Ltd, an innovator in advanced sensor technology, on Monday announced the establishment of a facility dedicated to the development and production of advanced sensors and electronics at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

Located in the AMTZ campus, the new facility will support the development of sensors for critical applications with a focus on ‘Make in India’ initiatives. It will feature cutting-edge equipment and technologies to design, test, and manufacture high-performance sensors and electronics.

According to a statement, the advanced sensors and electronics will enhance diagnostic accuracy, patient monitoring, and treatment efficacy, contributing to improved healthcare outcomes. It will also develop advanced avionics and sensor systems, enhancing the safety and efficiency of aerospace operations; support naval operations and electronic warfare solutions, ensuring maritime security.

“This investment demonstrates our dedication to innovation and our commitment to providing top-tier solutions for our clients across various sectors,” said Arindam Gupta, President of AGREM. The new facility is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2024.

