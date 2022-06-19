‘Agnipath’ protests: 331 people taken into preventive custody in Visakhapatnam in 42 cases

As many as 331 persons were taken into preventive custody in about 42 cases for allegedly taking part in protests under various police station limits in connection with ‘Agnipath’ scheme row in Visakhapatnam city till date, a release from the city police stated on Sunday. Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the police teams have taken them into custody.

Among them, 34 persons were detained in IV Town Police station limits, 29 in PM Palem Police station limits, 28 in Kancharapalem limits and 24 under Airport Police Station limits. Similarly, the police have also taken another 14 persons into preventive custody in three different cases sfor allegedly sending messages in social media groups against Agnipath, which may further lead to law and order issue in the city. The police have also seized their mobile phones.