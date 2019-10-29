Agitation over shifting of HC to continue in north Andhra

Lawyers in the State are divided over the location of the High Court, with Visakhapatnam Bar Association, the oldest with a membership of more than 6,000, deciding to intensify its cease-work agitation to press for shifting of the permanent High Court to the city.

Senior advocates took part in the bar council meeting on Monday and resolved to intensify the agitation.

Students’ support sought

The striking lawyers also met the students of Andhra University College of Law and sought their support.

“We will meet the students of Dr. Damodaram Sanjivayya Law University on Tuesday. Boycotting of court works will continue. We will review our stand at the next bar council meeting on November 1,” VBA president G. Maheswara Reddy told The Hindu.

The Monday’s meeting denied reports appeared in a section of the media that advocates from the coastal Andhra had withdrawn their strike following an appeal during a video-conference by High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari.

Advocates divided

Advocates from Vijayawada have also been boycotting courts, demanding a status quo on the location of High Court, while their counterparts from Rayalaseema have been demanding that the High Court be shifted to either Kurnool or Tirupati.

Srikrishna Committee

In the north Andhra region, the VBA launched an indefinite strike on November 21.

The bar associations in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are supporting the demand of shifting of High Court to Visakhapatnam, citing that it was recommended by Justice Srikrishna Committee.

Bar council members S. Krishna Mohan, P. Narasinga Rao, Forum of Legal Professionals president Kuppili Muralidhar, Palaka Srirama Murthy, Baliwada Padmaja, Vera Lakshmi, B. Tulasidas and others attended the meeting on Monday.

Debt Recovery Tribunal

Meanwhile, advocates practising at Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) led by senior practitioner K.S. Shankar have resolved to submit a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to initiate measures not to shift the DRT from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

“Visakhapatnam is the ideal place for permanent High Court because of its excellent ecosystem, location of several law colleges, courts, good road, train and air connectivity and availability of vacant land for construction of buildings,” Mr. Muralidhar opined.